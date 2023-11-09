PATCH 0.23.11.09

Major Fixes/Changes Only

0.23.11.09 Changes

• Halloween event removed.

• Improved user interface.

• New User Interface Bar has been added this brings together all the main UI screens into one window.

• Clan Manager, Item Wiki and Tips Screen is all now a part of the new User Interface Screen.

• Research Bench has been removed you can now access this via the new User Interface.

• You can now use the world map without a map in your inventory, but it will display a black grid instead.

• World Map will now display your current coordinates.

• Clan members will now show up on the compass and map without needing a digital compass.

• Fixed gathering not giving resources on the last hit.

• Fixed not being able to get tow slips from vehicles on PVP.

• Admin map teleport changed to "Left Shift Down + Mouse Click".

• AMD FSR 2.2 re-enabled.

• DLSS Updated to 3.5.10.

UI Interface Bar



known issues

• There are currently some known issues with vehicles not always syncing correctly when being dismounted when moving, this seems to be related to chaos physics in Unreal Engine 5, to avoid this issue I would recommend stopping before exiting your vehicle for the time being.

• Local Server - Ground collision sometime doesn't load correctly causing players to fall into the ground under the map, this is an Unreal Engine bug with world partition which should be fixed in following engine updates.

• Local Server - Due to level streaming trees will respawn if a player loads in away from their base location.

Localization updates do take time so if there are any missing translations, please be aware these will be translated in future updates.

If you wish to keep up to date with the games progress and current road map, please come join the official Rem Survival discord group.

As always if you find any issues or bugs, please report them in-game or via the discord group, if there’s major issues or you wish to discuss them in more detail feel free to on the discord group, I do try my best to test every update best that I can but at the end of the day I’m only one person :-). Thank you everyone for your support and feedback.