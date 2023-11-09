Hi there everyone, today we're publishing the 2nd patch for Project Regolith, addressing a number of missing colliders, some issues with world-space portals, a missing achievement trigger, and some other things! Check out our full patch notes below:

Project Regolith Update, 9th of November, 2023 - Patch 1.02

Fixed a massive performance issue being caused by a check that should've only been run once on the Main Menu. Framerates should be a little more stable on all machines now.

Made some adjustments to the player's cameras to (hopefully) reduce noticeable clipping through world-space portals.

Fixed an issue that was preventing an achievement related to [spoiler]the Atrium doors opening, revealing Cronus X[/spoiler] from firing.

Restored a missing label from the players' settings menus for Caption Opacity. This was previously labelled correctly on the main menu but not during gameplay.

Fixed an issue that was causing some specific Puzzle-related objects, such as the [spoiler]"Unstable" Model Car in the Admin Puzzle[/spoiler] being respawned in the wrong place when using the "Respawn Objects" pause menu button.

Updated a few interaction prompts that were displaying the default placeholder "Interact With This Thing" text to display the correct prompt instead.

Updated some of the prompts on the [spoiler]Terraforming Puzzle's interactable terminals[/spoiler] to better reflect some components that can be interacted with.

Fixed a number of missing collision issues.

Fixed some world-space portals being culled/not rendering at incorrect times.

Fixed the Key Rebinding Settings tab in the Main Menu not displaying the unchangeable bindings for "Display Directive", "Open Codex", and "Text Chat".

Fixed the End Credits UI being displayed smaller than intended.