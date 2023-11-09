 Skip to content

Project Regolith update for 9 November 2023

9th of November, 2023 - Patch 1.02

Patch 1.02

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hi there everyone, today we're publishing the 2nd patch for Project Regolith, addressing a number of missing colliders, some issues with world-space portals, a missing achievement trigger, and some other things! Check out our full patch notes below:

Project Regolith Update, 9th of November, 2023 - Patch 1.02

  • Fixed a massive performance issue being caused by a check that should've only been run once on the Main Menu. Framerates should be a little more stable on all machines now.

  • Made some adjustments to the player's cameras to (hopefully) reduce noticeable clipping through world-space portals.

  • Fixed an issue that was preventing an achievement related to [spoiler]the Atrium doors opening, revealing Cronus X[/spoiler] from firing.

  • Restored a missing label from the players' settings menus for Caption Opacity. This was previously labelled correctly on the main menu but not during gameplay.

  • Fixed an issue that was causing some specific Puzzle-related objects, such as the [spoiler]"Unstable" Model Car in the Admin Puzzle[/spoiler] being respawned in the wrong place when using the "Respawn Objects" pause menu button.

  • Updated a few interaction prompts that were displaying the default placeholder "Interact With This Thing" text to display the correct prompt instead.

  • Updated some of the prompts on the [spoiler]Terraforming Puzzle's interactable terminals[/spoiler] to better reflect some components that can be interacted with.

  • Fixed a number of missing collision issues.

  • Fixed some world-space portals being culled/not rendering at incorrect times.

  • Fixed the Key Rebinding Settings tab in the Main Menu not displaying the unchangeable bindings for "Display Directive", "Open Codex", and "Text Chat".

  • Fixed the End Credits UI being displayed smaller than intended.

  • Fixed a missing sound cue on the [spoiler]Atrium Viewing Shutter[/spoiler], more door-related missing SFX fixes will be coming with next week's patch!

That's all for this week - We're aiming to have another patch next week addressing some more noticeable world-space portal culling, as well as some general level culling/pop-in and out issues with the map.

Thanks for your patience,

  • Conor and the Regolith Team

