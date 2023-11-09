Hi there everyone, today we're publishing the 2nd patch for Project Regolith, addressing a number of missing colliders, some issues with world-space portals, a missing achievement trigger, and some other things! Check out our full patch notes below:
Project Regolith Update, 9th of November, 2023 - Patch 1.02
-
Fixed a massive performance issue being caused by a check that should've only been run once on the Main Menu. Framerates should be a little more stable on all machines now.
-
Made some adjustments to the player's cameras to (hopefully) reduce noticeable clipping through world-space portals.
-
Fixed an issue that was preventing an achievement related to [spoiler]the Atrium doors opening, revealing Cronus X[/spoiler] from firing.
-
Restored a missing label from the players' settings menus for Caption Opacity. This was previously labelled correctly on the main menu but not during gameplay.
-
Fixed an issue that was causing some specific Puzzle-related objects, such as the [spoiler]"Unstable" Model Car in the Admin Puzzle[/spoiler] being respawned in the wrong place when using the "Respawn Objects" pause menu button.
-
Updated a few interaction prompts that were displaying the default placeholder "Interact With This Thing" text to display the correct prompt instead.
-
Updated some of the prompts on the [spoiler]Terraforming Puzzle's interactable terminals[/spoiler] to better reflect some components that can be interacted with.
-
Fixed a number of missing collision issues.
-
Fixed some world-space portals being culled/not rendering at incorrect times.
-
Fixed the Key Rebinding Settings tab in the Main Menu not displaying the unchangeable bindings for "Display Directive", "Open Codex", and "Text Chat".
-
Fixed the End Credits UI being displayed smaller than intended.
-
Fixed a missing sound cue on the [spoiler]Atrium Viewing Shutter[/spoiler], more door-related missing SFX fixes will be coming with next week's patch!
That's all for this week - We're aiming to have another patch next week addressing some more noticeable world-space portal culling, as well as some general level culling/pop-in and out issues with the map.
Thanks for your patience,
- Conor and the Regolith Team
Changed files in this update