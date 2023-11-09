- Fixed “Friend To All” Achievement to award properly
- Audio ducking during loading screens (in preparation for Switch audio hitching issues)
- Unblock frozen player on Ramen Shop entry
- Fixed Gift Envelope Look description
- Fixed rock name sometimes being incorrect after mining
Mineko's Night Market update for 9 November 2023
Build V0.8.2.3
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Depot 762941 Depot 762941
- Loading history…
Depot 762942 Depot 762942
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update