Mineko's Night Market update for 9 November 2023

Build V0.8.2.3

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed “Friend To All” Achievement to award properly
  • Audio ducking during loading screens (in preparation for Switch audio hitching issues)
  • Unblock frozen player on Ramen Shop entry
  • Fixed Gift Envelope Look description
  • Fixed rock name sometimes being incorrect after mining

