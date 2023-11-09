- Add first draft of scoreboard in upper left corner for pizza delivery war mission.
- Pizza bear delivery notifications for final pizza war mission.
- Conversations for reptoid pizza delivery thresholds in pizza delivery mission.
- Add pizza bear under attack messages in pizza delivery mission.
- Add mission objective UI to pizza delivery mission in pizza delivery mission.
Megacopter: Blades of the Goddess Playtest update for 9 November 2023
Update Notes for 2023/11/08
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Depot 1646161 Depot 1646161
- Loading history…
Depot 1646162 Depot 1646162
- Loading history…
Depot 1646163 Depot 1646163
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update