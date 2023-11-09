 Skip to content

Megacopter: Blades of the Goddess Playtest update for 9 November 2023

Update Notes for 2023/11/08

Update Notes for 2023/11/08

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Add first draft of scoreboard in upper left corner for pizza delivery war mission.
  • Pizza bear delivery notifications for final pizza war mission.
  • Conversations for reptoid pizza delivery thresholds in pizza delivery mission.
  • Add pizza bear under attack messages in pizza delivery mission.
  • Add mission objective UI to pizza delivery mission in pizza delivery mission.

