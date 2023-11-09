We noticed a few issues with the online server that we have addressed in this new update. Please support the game by purchasing Rep coins and upgrading your character. In order for the game to continue we need the support of the community we will continue to push as many updates as we can to make the game an enjoyable experience for everyone.
Parts Unknown update for 9 November 2023
Server Updates
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Depot 2255761 Depot 2255761
- Loading history…
Depot 2255762 Depot 2255762
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update