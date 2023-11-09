 Skip to content

Parts Unknown update for 9 November 2023

Server Updates

Build 12656940 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

We noticed a few issues with the online server that we have addressed in this new update. Please support the game by purchasing Rep coins and upgrading your character. In order for the game to continue we need the support of the community we will continue to push as many updates as we can to make the game an enjoyable experience for everyone.

