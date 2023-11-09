 Skip to content

Gem Wizard update for 9 November 2023

Small Bug Fixes

Build 12656898

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Bug Fixes:
Fixed bug where the bag would not display hover descriptions
Fixed bug with the hover descriptions showing behind the upgrade screen
Fixed numerous grammatical and spelling errors in the spell descriptions

