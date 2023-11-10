-
Added Red Life Grid Water Fairy: 5% chance to inherit the already equipped Avatar every time you summon the water Avatar
Added heart demon: There is a probability of heart demon when Jindan crosses the heist, and it is necessary to defeat the heart cube to successfully cross the heist. The more karma there is, the higher the probability and the greater the number of demons.
Now you can choose whether to participate in the door battle to avoid some stuck situations
Now you can decide what your friends call you
Add the notification function of the end of the life of the Tao partner, so as to avoid the direct death of the Tao partner due to the prolonged closure of the Tao friend
Optimize favorability gains and losses when stealing
Fixed an issue where couples would give items after breaking up their relationship
Optimize how often your partner gives gifts
Fix bugs that may not be able to exit during combat
Other BUG fixes and optimizes experience
轮回修仙路 update for 10 November 2023
11.10 Update Notice
