Accidently made the Leap velocity value a second offset from where it should in the last update so I've fixed that. The vibrations should now properly match the charge/vibrations/sound.
Made the Leap's charge up curve much cleaner.
Made the charge up bar in the Leap tutorial much larger to make it clearer.
The Utility Room update for 9 November 2023
Minor Fixes to Leap mechanic
