The Utility Room update for 9 November 2023

Minor Fixes to Leap mechanic

Patchnotes

  • Accidently made the Leap velocity value a second offset from where it should in the last update so I've fixed that. The vibrations should now properly match the charge/vibrations/sound.

  • Made the Leap's charge up curve much cleaner.

  • Made the charge up bar in the Leap tutorial much larger to make it clearer.

Depot 2091961
