Build 12656477 · Last edited 9 November 2023 – 02:52:09 UTC by Wendy

Good evening,

One last patch before I have to head out for a few days.

Changes are as follows:

Increased rate of drop-only mods showing up on genes level 80+ Genes level 100+ can roll with an extra +1 Drop-only mods Genes level 125+ can roll with an extra +2 Drop-only mods

Cheers!

zediven