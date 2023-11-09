11.09 Update：Heavenly Path Restoration Chapter 3 Cinnabar Cave Opens

1. Heavenly Path Restoration Chapter 3 Cinnabar Cave Opens

2. Immortal Fate Adjustment

● The Way of Adaptation(General): Exchange Card Chance + 5/6/8/10; Exchange Card Chance Limitation + 5/5/5/5 → Exchange Card Chance + 6/8/10/12; Exchange Card Chance Limitation + 6/8/10/12

● Bodybuilding(General): Max HP + 4/6/9/11→ Max HP + 5/7/10/12

● Meteor Quench(General): lose 4/6/8/10 Destiny(minimum to 1); Max HP + 6/8/12/16 → lose 4/6/8/10 Destiny(minimum to 1); Max HP + 6/9/13/17

● Rejuvenation(Heptastar Pavilion): Max HP + 2/3/4/5; Each time you add HP in the battle, add 2/3/4/5 temporary Max HP first → Max HP + 3/4/5/6; Each time you add HP in the battle, add 3/4/5/6 temporary Max HP first

● Quench of Wood Spirit(Mu Hu): When you Absorb a "Wood Spirit" card, your Max HP increases by 1(up to a maximum of 7) → When you Absorb a "Wood Spirit" card, your Max HP increases by 2(up to a maximum of 8)

● Qi Forging - Spiritual(Lu Jianxin): Gain 3 DEF for each Qi → DEF + 3; Gain 3 DEF for each Qi