传说之始 update for 9 November 2023

传说之始 v0.5.4 更新日志

传说之始 update for 9 November 2023

Patchnotes via Steam Community

1.设置新增伤害文字选项
2.优化了战斗表现
3.降低了爆炸箭的数量加成 提高了爆炸箭的伤害加成
4.现在相同的力量结晶可以堆叠了
5.使用[年久失修的传送阵(混沌)]时有概率传送至新场景[时空裂隙]
6.能量三角现在可以将多个同稀有度的 装备/技能书/符文石 转化为同稀有度的随机 装备/技能书/符文石

