1.设置新增伤害文字选项
2.优化了战斗表现
3.降低了爆炸箭的数量加成 提高了爆炸箭的伤害加成
4.现在相同的力量结晶可以堆叠了
5.使用[年久失修的传送阵(混沌)]时有概率传送至新场景[时空裂隙]
6.能量三角现在可以将多个同稀有度的 装备/技能书/符文石 转化为同稀有度的随机 装备/技能书/符文石
传说之始 update for 9 November 2023
传说之始 v0.5.4 更新日志
Patchnotes via Steam Community
1.设置新增伤害文字选项
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Depot 2263161 Depot 2263161
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update