 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Counter-Strike 2 update for 9 November 2023

Release Notes for 11/8/2023

Share · View all patches · Build 12656218 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

[ GAMEPLAY ]

  • The visual and audio feedback from sub-tick input—such as movement acceleration and muzzle flashes—will now always render on the next frame
  • Random numbers used for shooting spread are now synchronized between clients and servers by default. This makes tracers and decals match their server-authoritative trajectories more closely. Note: Spread has been synchronized on Valve official servers since 10/14
  • Fixed a bug where pressing a movement key immediately after jumping resulted in an inconsistent jump height

[ MATCHMAKING ]

  • Parties of four are now able to queue for Premier mode
  • Added vote-kick immunity for solo players who get matched on the same team with a party of four players
  • Adjusted the algorithm for re-establishing CS Rating after a period of inactivity in Premier mode

[ AUDIO ]

  • Reduced the maximum audible distance of grenade bounce sounds
  • Improved occlusion filter quality
  • Addressed issue where sometimes headshot dink sounds playing as feedback for the attacker could be mistaken for incoming damage
  • Lowered volume of sound for headshot damage with no armor from a victims perspective to bring it inline with volume of other headshot sounds
  • Changed jump land sounds to have the same maximum audible distance as footstep sounds
  • Changed volume falloff curve of jump landing sounds to better convey distance
  • Improved molotov extinguish effects to sound better when multiple are playing at once
  • Brought back spark sound feedback when bomb defuse is cut short due to player spinning
  • Fixed issue where at very close proximity, a victims death groan could be mistaken as coming from the attacker
  • Fixed a case where unsilenced m4a1-s did not have any distant gunfire sounds

[ MAPS ]

Mirage

  • Fixed clipping on bench in palace
  • Lowered the height of box on A site to match CS:GO

[ EFFECTS ]

  • Improved performance of blood effects at close range
  • Improved bomb light visibility from back of bomb
  • Reduced muzzle flash during quickswitch from scoped rifles
  • Reduced the strength of the kill streak HUD effect after five kills

[ CSTV ]

  • Added setting "tv_record_immediate" to control when CSTV demo file will start recording content. If the setting is enabled then content will start at the moment when tv_record is executed on the server. If the setting is disabled then content will start recording from tv_delay earlier
  • CSTV demos can now be recorded without delayed CSTV spectating enabled. Requires setting "tv_record_immediate 1" and executing "tv_record" at the moment when recording should start

[ MISC ]

  • Adjusted wear values of some stickers to better match CS:GO
  • Fixed a bug with workshop tools that would prevent light_environment from baking static shadows in some circumstances
  • Improved quality of 'Performance' HDR rendering mode
  • Enabling the upload of workshop maps for Wingman mode

Changed files in this update

Counter-Strike Global Offensive Beta Common Depot 731
  • Loading history…
Counter-Strike Global Offensive Beta Win Bin Depot 732
  • Loading history…
Counter-Strike Global Offensive Beta Mac Bin Depot 733
  • Loading history…
Counter-Strike: Global Offensive Beta Linux Bin Depot 734
  • Loading history…
Counter-Strike: Global Offensive (General) Depot 735
  • Loading history…
Counter-Strike: Global Offensive (Perfect World) Depot 736
  • Loading history…
Counter-Strike: Global Offensive (Perfect World Assets) Depot 737
  • Loading history…
Counter-Strike: Global Offensive (Chinese Voice Audio) Depot 738
  • Loading history…
Depot 2347770 Depot 2347770
  • Loading history…
Depot 2347771 Depot 2347771
  • Loading history…
Depot 2347773 Depot 2347773
  • Loading history…
Depot 2347779 Depot 2347779
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link