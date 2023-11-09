Update for November 9, 2023

Hello.

In this update, we have significantly reduced the delay in conversations with Ms. Rukia during the tutorial. Particularly for the Japanese version, what used to take 20-30 seconds now averages about 5 seconds.

Here are some other fixes:

・Fixed a phenomenon where players could steal wands from characters other than themselves during multiplayer.

・Corrected the behavior of EnemySearch.

・Adjusted the volume balance of magic.

・Fixed an issue where the game could not progress due to a perpetual NowLoading screen on the 4th floor of the building in the Tutorial under certain conditions.

Currently, we are in the process of creating a practice area in the multiplayer lobby. Here, multiple enemies will appear, and we are incorporating a mode where players can compete to see how many they can defeat within a certain time limit.

Please look forward to it.

Thank you for your continued support.