 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Akpala update for 9 November 2023

Update for November 9, 2023

Share · View all patches · Build 12656165 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello.
In this update, we have significantly reduced the delay in conversations with Ms. Rukia during the tutorial. Particularly for the Japanese version, what used to take 20-30 seconds now averages about 5 seconds.

Here are some other fixes:

・Fixed a phenomenon where players could steal wands from characters other than themselves during multiplayer.
・Corrected the behavior of EnemySearch.
・Adjusted the volume balance of magic.
・Fixed an issue where the game could not progress due to a perpetual NowLoading screen on the 4th floor of the building in the Tutorial under certain conditions.

Currently, we are in the process of creating a practice area in the multiplayer lobby. Here, multiple enemies will appear, and we are incorporating a mode where players can compete to see how many they can defeat within a certain time limit.
Please look forward to it.

Thank you for your continued support.

Changed files in this update

Depot 2341701 Depot 2341701
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link