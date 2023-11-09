- Hotkeys for skills will be automatically filled if empty and when equipping new items or learning new skills now
- Fixed a map issue
- Buffed enemies in the later stages to better keep up with the player's power curve.
Our Adventurer Guild update for 9 November 2023
Patch 0.717
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Depot 2026001 Depot 2026001
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update