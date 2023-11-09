 Skip to content

Our Adventurer Guild update for 9 November 2023

Patch 0.717

Patch 0.717

Build 12656123

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Hotkeys for skills will be automatically filled if empty and when equipping new items or learning new skills now
  • Fixed a map issue
  • Buffed enemies in the later stages to better keep up with the player's power curve.

