The Devourer: Hunted Souls - Patch Notes (Version 0.4.1.6) Date: November, 9th 2023 2pm CET
Language:
- Added Polish language
Optimization:
- Changed loading behaviour to increase performance
Bug Fixes:
- Potential fix for language settings not being saved correctly
- Changed a few meshes' placement to avoid being softlocked
- Changed navigation in opera room that AI can’t get stuck there
Known Issues:
- Lobbies of different regions can’t be seen: To fix this, change the Download Region in your Steam settings to your friend’s, use Steam’s invitation system or the invitation system inside the game
- Introduction Video/Audio might appear just white
- Items can be stuck in your hip inventory without being accessible
- Character hair sometimes go crazy
- Incorrect collisions and clipping at different parts of the map
- Sometimes the game seems to not have the rights to create save files which leads to save games not being created
Changed files in this update