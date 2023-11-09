 Skip to content

The Devourer: Hunted Souls update for 9 November 2023

Patch Notes (Version 0.4.1.6)

Date: November, 9th 2023 2pm CET

Language:

  • Added Polish language

Optimization:

  • Changed loading behaviour to increase performance

Bug Fixes:

  • Potential fix for language settings not being saved correctly
  • Changed a few meshes' placement to avoid being softlocked
  • Changed navigation in opera room that AI can’t get stuck there

Known Issues:

  • Lobbies of different regions can’t be seen: To fix this, change the Download Region in your Steam settings to your friend’s, use Steam’s invitation system or the invitation system inside the game
  • Introduction Video/Audio might appear just white
  • Items can be stuck in your hip inventory without being accessible
  • Character hair sometimes go crazy
  • Incorrect collisions and clipping at different parts of the map
  • Sometimes the game seems to not have the rights to create save files which leads to save games not being created

