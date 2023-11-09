The pixel-style management game "Lucky Island" early access release.

The independently developed and charming pixel-style island management game, "Lucky Island," has officially launched in early access. Let's embark on the journey of building your dream island!

Following the exposure to the STEAM New Product Festival and the Bahamut 2023 ACG Creation Competition, I want to express gratitude to the numerous players who participated in the STEAM New Product Festival, tried out Lucky Island, and provided valuable suggestions. Additionally, thank you for the recognition received in the Bahamut 2023 ACG Creation Competition, which has significantly contributed to the smooth development of Lucky Island. Responding to player feedback, Lucky Island has undergone various adjustments and is set to launch in early access in November 2023. This release aims to engage with players during the ongoing content development, with the early access period anticipated to last approximately six months. As we progressively introduce more game content, we look forward to receiving continuous feedback from players, shaping Lucky Island into an even more perfect gaming experience. The demo version has also been released to allow a broader audience to explore the captivating charm of Lucky Island.

Early Access Version Content:

Latest Version: v0.3 First Island

Version Overview:

The initial version of the game is available in early access, offering players a one-month island time challenge. This allows a comprehensive experience of Lucky Island's unique features. The playable content includes:

Slot machine mode island management

Rich selection of slot machine decks

Free island design

Variable skills with different effects

Rogue style trigger events

Players can indulge in the distinctive gameplay of Lucky Island, anticipating ongoing production of additional game content. We remain open to player feedback, adjusting the game's direction and balance accordingly. Plans for content additions before the official version release are already in progress, and detailed information will be progressively unveiled.



Follow-up Content in the Early Access Version:

Island collection elements increase

Complete the first round of island management

Final Challenge of First round island management

New Game Plus Of Lucky Island

Special mode

Latest Version: v0.3 demo

Version Overview:

Lucky Island has also released a demo version, providing a 7-day island time experience for players to enjoy the fun of Lucky Island.

*Note: The save function is not available in the demo version.