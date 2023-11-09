November 9th Update (1)

Dear players

Thank you for your feedback. The updates for this time are as follows:

Fixed an issue with the Furious Bear set effect, where after cancelling the bleeding effect of Furious Bear's Wrath, it would cause a decrease in the acquired stacks of Furious Bear's Vengeance buff. Fixed an issue where energy consumption would stack beyond the limit and not retain the correct values, resulting in inaccurate stacking values. Due to the difficulty compression in version 2.0, some players were brought back to lower difficulties. Before returning to the original difficulty, they were unable to obtain the new Ring of the Gods, which prevented unlocking new weapons. Now, after returning to the Hall of Heroes, we have added the distribution of some basic currency to facilitate everyone's experience of the new version.

Note: To obtain the best gaming experience, please ensure that you have downloaded the latest version of the game.