Share · View all patches · Build 12655925 · Last edited 9 November 2023 – 02:09:20 UTC by Wendy

Hello Creators!

We've rolled out a new hotfix that fixes issue during import and export. Here are some details:

Say goodbye to confusing messages - we've squashed the bug that incorrectly reported failed exports. Your exports are now smooth sailing! 🚀

We've fine-tuned the import process to ensure your exported clubhouse data is complete and accurate – no more missing pieces! 🧩

Happy creating and keep bringing your amazing ideas to life!

Cheers,

The mtion Team 😊