Drift.Wav Update 1.7.1

Fixed
- Changing color works for all cars now!!! ( Thank you for your patience )
- Re-Worked reverse drift multiplayer amount
- Only displays reverse drift reward after $1 earned
- Braking activating other car headlights fixed
- Ramps now centered in the road
- Now UI will stack close calls instead of replacing it so you know if you got multiple
- Fixed car color paint messing with the wheel color
Added
- New Car
- New leaderboard for total net worth ( can be found in menu next to name )
Working On
- In-Game Challenges and more achievements
- Simple car tuning
- New Gamemodes
- Static Tracks
- New input system with re-binding & controller support
- Potential new road system ( Would be introduced as a new game-mode )
Changed files in this update