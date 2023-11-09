 Skip to content

Drift.Wav update for 9 November 2023

Drift.Wav Update 1.7.1

Fixed

  • Changing color works for all cars now!!! ( Thank you for your patience )
  • Re-Worked reverse drift multiplayer amount
  • Only displays reverse drift reward after $1 earned
  • Braking activating other car headlights fixed
  • Ramps now centered in the road
  • Now UI will stack close calls instead of replacing it so you know if you got multiple
  • Fixed car color paint messing with the wheel color

Added

  • New Car
  • New leaderboard for total net worth ( can be found in menu next to name )

Working On

  • In-Game Challenges and more achievements
  • Simple car tuning
  • New Gamemodes
  • Static Tracks
  • New input system with re-binding & controller support
  • Potential new road system ( Would be introduced as a new game-mode )

