Update 0.2.9.3

Build 12655737 · Last edited 9 November 2023

Stat Meters & UI Cautions

Added: Warning logic on stat meters.

Added: Low Health meter overlay.

Added: Low Power meter overlay.

Added: Low Hydro meter overlay.

Collision & Buildings

Revised: Night cycle speed increased 2x.

Revised: Heavy wall collision.

Revised: Heavy wall hitbox to improve parkour wall climb.

Revised: Terrain offset and noise algorithm.

*Revised: New Game spawn location for scenario development.

Input & Controllers

Added: Limited support for Xinput compatible gamepads.

Gamepad and controller support is currently experimental.

Core Engine Info

A few small revisions have been made to the core game engine and

game state system to improve development of intros, crafting,

tutorials, cutscenes and various game state changes.