Medusa Frontier update for 9 November 2023

Update 0.2.9.3

Share · View all patches · Build 12655737 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Stat Meters & UI Cautions

Added: Warning logic on stat meters.
Added: Low Health meter overlay.
Added: Low Power meter overlay.
Added: Low Hydro meter overlay.

Collision & Buildings

Revised: Night cycle speed increased 2x.
Revised: Heavy wall collision.
Revised: Heavy wall hitbox to improve parkour wall climb.
Revised: Terrain offset and noise algorithm.
*Revised: New Game spawn location for scenario development.

Input & Controllers

Added: Limited support for Xinput compatible gamepads.
Gamepad and controller support is currently experimental.

Core Engine Info

A few small revisions have been made to the core game engine and
game state system to improve development of intros, crafting,
tutorials, cutscenes and various game state changes.

