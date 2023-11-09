Update 0.2.9.3

Stat Meters & UI Cautions
Added: Warning logic on stat meters.
Added: Low Health meter overlay.
Added: Low Power meter overlay.
Added: Low Hydro meter overlay.
Collision & Buildings
Revised: Night cycle speed increased 2x.
Revised: Heavy wall collision.
Revised: Heavy wall hitbox to improve parkour wall climb.
Revised: Terrain offset and noise algorithm.
*Revised: New Game spawn location for scenario development.
Input & Controllers
Added: Limited support for Xinput compatible gamepads.
Gamepad and controller support is currently experimental.
Core Engine Info
A few small revisions have been made to the core game engine and
game state system to improve development of intros, crafting,
tutorials, cutscenes and various game state changes.
