 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Dirge update for 9 November 2023

v0.5.7 - Road Flares - Stun Wendigo

Share · View all patches · Build 12655616 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Additions

  • Added road flares around the investigator car, this will temporarily stun a player or AI Wendigo to prevent being spawn rushed.

Changes

  • Patio lights reduced in size to prevent being pushed into the sky.
  • Area bar disappears if not in an area.
  • Changed how and where crucifixes spawn to prevent clipping through things.
  • Minions now have a varying delay before attacking based on their "intelligence" vs. a fixed time.

Audio

  • Added vocalization and reverbs.
  • Improved transitions between soundscapes.

Optimization

  • Optimized various collisions for more performance.
  • Dropped scale of textures in tiny assets that were saved in 4k.
  • Rebuilt lighting to reduce streamed textures.

Fixes

  • Added more safety checks around the spine drop of the blight trunk to prevent it from being stuck.
  • Fixed bug where wine traps were always firing.
  • Fixed bug where doors wouldn't reclose after a minion wandered through them.
  • Fixed bug where Hillview attic stairs couldn't lock despite having a key.
  • Fixed bug where Quetico armory wouldn't lock.
  • Fixed bug in chat tab labeling
  • Fixed bug where you'd sometimes double the # of items picking up.

Version: 0.5.7
Build: branches/Dirge_v0.5.7-DirgeSteam-UE_5.2-Shipping-379-8176

Changed files in this update

Dirge Content Depot 1374581
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link