v0.5.7 - Road Flares - Stun Wendigo

Additions
- Added road flares around the investigator car, this will temporarily stun a player or AI Wendigo to prevent being spawn rushed.
Changes
- Patio lights reduced in size to prevent being pushed into the sky.
- Area bar disappears if not in an area.
- Changed how and where crucifixes spawn to prevent clipping through things.
- Minions now have a varying delay before attacking based on their "intelligence" vs. a fixed time.
Audio
- Added vocalization and reverbs.
- Improved transitions between soundscapes.
Optimization
- Optimized various collisions for more performance.
- Dropped scale of textures in tiny assets that were saved in 4k.
- Rebuilt lighting to reduce streamed textures.
Fixes
- Added more safety checks around the spine drop of the blight trunk to prevent it from being stuck.
- Fixed bug where wine traps were always firing.
- Fixed bug where doors wouldn't reclose after a minion wandered through them.
- Fixed bug where Hillview attic stairs couldn't lock despite having a key.
- Fixed bug where Quetico armory wouldn't lock.
- Fixed bug in chat tab labeling
- Fixed bug where you'd sometimes double the # of items picking up.
Version: 0.5.7
Build: branches/Dirge_v0.5.7-DirgeSteam-UE_5.2-Shipping-379-8176
