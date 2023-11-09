Wound Man Update

What's New:

The main focus of this update is to implement the Steam achievements and fix issues with game saves.

There is also a preview of the level reward system - "Cabinet of Curiosities". Rewards are only available for level 1 at the moment, but the Cabinet is open for your perusal!

Patch 0.1.3 Includes:

Fixed issue with save games. Save game will now automatically load after updates.

Achievements are now live. Currently there are 10 achievements. More are on the way.

Fixed issue preventing completion of level 15 (special).

Added a preview of the level rewards - Cabinet of Curiosities. Currently only available on level 1 (casual, challenge and special).

Fixed Graphics for Level 27 - Brain.

Fixed issue with "Next Level" button incorrectly resizing when hovered on various levels.

Various other optimizations and bug fixes.

Thank you for playing and sending feedback!