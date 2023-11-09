 Skip to content

Wound Man update for 9 November 2023

Wound Man Update

Wound Man Update

Build 12655596

What's New:

The main focus of this update is to implement the Steam achievements and fix issues with game saves.
There is also a preview of the level reward system - "Cabinet of Curiosities". Rewards are only available for level 1 at the moment, but the Cabinet is open for your perusal!

Patch 0.1.3 Includes:
  • Fixed issue with save games. Save game will now automatically load after updates.
  • Achievements are now live. Currently there are 10 achievements. More are on the way.
  • Fixed issue preventing completion of level 15 (special).
  • Added a preview of the level rewards - Cabinet of Curiosities. Currently only available on level 1 (casual, challenge and special).
  • Fixed Graphics for Level 27 - Brain.
  • Fixed issue with "Next Level" button incorrectly resizing when hovered on various levels.
  • Various other optimizations and bug fixes.

Thank you for playing and sending feedback!

