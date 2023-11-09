Wound Man Update

What's New:
The main focus of this update is to implement the Steam achievements and fix issues with game saves.
There is also a preview of the level reward system - "Cabinet of Curiosities". Rewards are only available for level 1 at the moment, but the Cabinet is open for your perusal!
Patch 0.1.3 Includes:
- Fixed issue with save games. Save game will now automatically load after updates.
- Achievements are now live. Currently there are 10 achievements. More are on the way.
- Fixed issue preventing completion of level 15 (special).
- Added a preview of the level rewards - Cabinet of Curiosities. Currently only available on level 1 (casual, challenge and special).
- Fixed Graphics for Level 27 - Brain.
- Fixed issue with "Next Level" button incorrectly resizing when hovered on various levels.
- Various other optimizations and bug fixes.
Thank you for playing and sending feedback!
Changed files in this update