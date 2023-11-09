 Skip to content

Another day update for 9 November 2023

Russian localization

Build 12655584 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Good afternoon, everyone,

Unfortunately in the game many people have encountered a problem with the Russian language. Tasks in the game are not updated in Russian, although they should and in the same English everything will work out.

It was decided to remove the Russian language temporarily to fix this bug. I can not say exactly when I will return the Russian localization, but I will devote all the time to fix this bug.

Enjoy the game!

Players from China: Along with the return of Russian localization we want to add Chinese language, so players from China can't wait long!

Changed files in this update

