So, I was going to do a big update when the game hit 100 downloads, but it's not looking like that's happening anytime soon lol. That's still on my radar, but in the meantime I added much needed achievements and fixed bugs that slipped passed into the first release.
Stick and Balls update for 9 November 2023
Stick and Balls v1.2.0 - Achievements
Patchnotes via Steam Community
