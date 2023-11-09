 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Stick and Balls update for 9 November 2023

Stick and Balls v1.2.0 - Achievements

Share · View all patches · Build 12655574 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

So, I was going to do a big update when the game hit 100 downloads, but it's not looking like that's happening anytime soon lol. That's still on my radar, but in the meantime I added much needed achievements and fixed bugs that slipped passed into the first release.

Changed files in this update

Depot 2531412 Depot 2531412
  • Loading history…
Depot 2531413 Depot 2531413
  • Loading history…
Depot 2531414 Depot 2531414
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link