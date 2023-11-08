Patch 0.5.5.2

Another day, another update!
Today I fixed a bug introduced yesterday that accidentally disabled burns. I added in a few other changes as well.
- Challenge Ladders now have a 45s time limit to defeat the wave.
- Updated Resilience Aura to now also provide additional resistances.
- Update Rush Aura to now also grant Increased Movement Speed
- Added Sturdiness Aura
- Added Elusiveness Aura
- Fixed Burns to work again, and changed duration from 2s -> 4s.
Leaderboards will be reset today to reflect the change in the Ladders
Some minor other bug fixes too.
Cheers!
Changed files in this update