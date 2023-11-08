Patch 0.5.5.2

Share · View all patches · Build 12655426 · Last edited 9 November 2023 – 04:33:31 UTC by Wendy

Another day, another update!

Today I fixed a bug introduced yesterday that accidentally disabled burns. I added in a few other changes as well.

Challenge Ladders now have a 45s time limit to defeat the wave. Updated Resilience Aura to now also provide additional resistances. Update Rush Aura to now also grant Increased Movement Speed Added Sturdiness Aura Added Elusiveness Aura Fixed Burns to work again, and changed duration from 2s -> 4s.

Leaderboards will be reset today to reflect the change in the Ladders

Some minor other bug fixes too.

Cheers!