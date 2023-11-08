 Skip to content

Mutagenic update for 8 November 2023

Patch 0.5.5.2

Patch 0.5.5.2 · Build 12655426

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Another day, another update!

Today I fixed a bug introduced yesterday that accidentally disabled burns. I added in a few other changes as well.

  1. Challenge Ladders now have a 45s time limit to defeat the wave.
  2. Updated Resilience Aura to now also provide additional resistances.
  3. Update Rush Aura to now also grant Increased Movement Speed
  4. Added Sturdiness Aura
  5. Added Elusiveness Aura
  6. Fixed Burns to work again, and changed duration from 2s -> 4s.

Leaderboards will be reset today to reflect the change in the Ladders

Some minor other bug fixes too.

Cheers!

