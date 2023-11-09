The Free White War expansion is live now!

Hello Soldiers!

It’s time to embark on the cold Marmolada mountain and explore the glacial trenches. The first map of our White War expansion, Marmolada, is available now! Alongside this map, 3 new weapons have been added as well as a new strikingly cool cosmetic DLC can be purchased as well, the Glacial Units!

And last but not least, for the potential new recruits, we got some extra exciting news for you, starting later today. Find more about it further down in this announcement.



Want to prepare yourself for the map before jumping in? Read our devblog about the Marmolada map. So you’re fully ready to explore the maze-like Ice City.

To give you some information, for Marmolada in Isonzo, the Italians will be the attacking side, which means the Austro-Hungarians will be defending the mountain and their Ice City. Starting off, the Italians will be placed on the mountain side in the open, surrounded by snow. Fighting for objectives outside on the snowy mountain top, making your way through the tunnels of the Ice City to eventually make your way to the final objective; This map is unlike any other in the game.

As for the new weapons; the Vetterli Mod.1870 for Italy, Austria-Hungary gets the Repetier-Gewehr M.14 and the Germans receive the Gewehr 71/84.

Glacial Units

As stated above, the update comes with a new cosmetic DLC, the Glacial Units! This pack consists of 40+ items.

6 Italian Uniforms

13 Italian Headgear Items

6 Austro-Hungarian Uniforms

13 Austro-Hungarian Headgear Items

7 Facial Items

5 Mustaches

2 Faces (one per faction)

One of the most important things you could wear during a cold snowstorm is a warm winter coat. This is one of the items you’ll find in the DLC. The Austro-Hungarians get utilitarian snow overcoats, and later war grey greatcoats - there’s even an Austro-Hungarian officer forgoing all the style and bombast befitting his rank in preference for an ill-fitting white overcoat.

If you play as an Italian soldier, you can wear a selection of greatcoats, a fashionable open army cape or a warm sheep’s wool vest. The Italian Alpini enjoy a uniform kitted out with ice climbing cleats and a stylish cape, while their officers can luxuriate with a fur collared greatcoat.

New recruits making it to front

The news is not stopping! Today at 7PM CET, Isonzo will be available in a Free Weekend on Steam for the first time! Until November 13, players can try Isonzo for free, so expect a lot of fresh, new recruits on the battlefield. Be sure to help them out if they have any questions. You can’t win a war alone after all ;)

The map is cold, but the sales are HOT

If you’re a new player and want to continue to play Isonzo after the Free Weekend, or looking to update your DLC collection, we got a sale going on later today! Isonzo is in its highest discount ever, 67% off [spoiler] we know, missed opportunity [/spoiler] and several DLC’s are discounted.

If you want to make sure that you get what you want, we’ve created a new overview image that shows you exactly what's included in each edition of the game and the Wave DLC Packs.

As for now, Isonzo has 11 maps for you to battle on. Have you been able to be victorious in all of them? Which one is your favourite? We’re sure that this new Marmolada map will become a beloved map for many of you.

Show us your drip and plays!

Be sure to show us your most epic, funny or bizarre plays in the Ice City! Or are you rocking the new Glacial look? We want to see it! Be sure to share it with us in our Discord or on Twitter using #GreetingsfromIceCity.

Patch Notes

Last but surely not least, here’s an overview of the patch notes that come with this update.

New

All uniforms display snow on snow-themed maps! (instead of mud/sand)

Walking over snow leaves footsteps behind

New Italian rifle: Vetterli Mod.1870 Single shot

New German rifle: Gewehr 71/84

New Austro-Hungarian rifle: Repetiergewehr M.14

Fixes

Fixed black and white ammo icon sometimes being stuck to the middle of the screen

Fixed players sometimes not getting order points as an Officer

Fixed Officer order overriding each other

Fixed bots using static weapons too far from the front line

Fixed bot navigation on bridges

Fixed bots sometimes not detecting they're in water

Fixed bots getting stuck interacting with the same thing

Fixed players being immune to gas when performing an interaction inside of a gas cloud

Fixed an issue where call-ins weren't detecting multiple concurrent kills for the Strategist II Challenge

Fixed destroyed Engineer equipment still preventing placement of new equipment

Fixed melee weapons not using all attack animations

Fixed FSR settings not correctly resetting when turning FSR off

Fixed an issue where gas masks weren't instantly equipped upon spawning inside of gas

Fixed character hands sometimes getting stuck behind them

Fixed Beretta Modello 1917 sometimes being affecting by surrounding textures

Improved prone hand movement animations

M.13 and G88 now use correct bayonets

Fixed jittering on the Frommer Stop

Updated animations for wire cutting, mortar reloading and grenade throwing in third person

Spawning improvements

Localization fixes

Various map fixes

Brave the snow and join the White War now! Avanti

