Even more QOL, clarity improvements and something secret

More QOL stuff that was asked in the game's discord channel, as well as some pretty big preparation stuff for the next bigger content patch. If any issues arise, I'll fix them ASAP, just tell me what you find :)
- Its now possible to save and load the starting elements and spells selection, provided you have the corresponding unlock
- added a "try again" button to the challenge for fast repetitions
- added all the required systems for a new element
- fixed some skill description to state clearly which ones have low activation range
- updated the visuals of unlocks and upgrades
- fixed a bug where you had to restart the game when disabling the Elektrokin unlock to be able to play as Apprentice again
- When clicking on the map to choose it, the button corresponding to the chosen realm will be highlighted
- fixed a bug where upgrades and unlocks tooltips could be shown offscreen
- fixed a bug where some trialsmods were hidden behind a button
- added the number of disabled unlocks as a text label
Changed files in this update