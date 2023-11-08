Even more QOL, clarity improvements and something secret

More QOL stuff that was asked in the game's discord channel, as well as some pretty big preparation stuff for the next bigger content patch. If any issues arise, I'll fix them ASAP, just tell me what you find :)

Its now possible to save and load the starting elements and spells selection, provided you have the corresponding unlock

added a "try again" button to the challenge for fast repetitions

button to the challenge for fast repetitions added all the required systems for a new element

fixed some skill description to state clearly which ones have low activation range

updated the visuals of unlocks and upgrades

fixed a bug where you had to restart the game when disabling the Elektrokin unlock to be able to play as Apprentice again

When clicking on the map to choose it, the button corresponding to the chosen realm will be highlighted

fixed a bug where upgrades and unlocks tooltips could be shown offscreen

fixed a bug where some trialsmods were hidden behind a button

added the number of disabled unlocks as a text label