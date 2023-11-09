 Skip to content

Colony Ship: A Post-Earth Role Playing Game update for 9 November 2023

Colony Ship is out now!

Build 12655253

Patchnotes via Steam Community

We proudly present Colony Ship and invite you on a dystopian adventure of a (very short) lifetime.

Seven years in the making, Colony Ship is our third game and a second full-scale RPG that emphasizes choices and different ways to play. We hope you will enjoy the game (if in doubt, try the demo first) and we look forward to your feedback.

We’d like to thank the Early Access players who supported us and helped us make a much better game. We wouldn't have made it that far without you.

Changed files in this update

CSG Content Depot 648411
  • Loading history…
