1.5.2 Clean Up

Hi everyone! There were a few issues with the transition to 1.5 which have now been updated.

Fixed bug that wipes bird journal progress. (Not retroactive for anyone affected by the bug already.)

Other misc data clean up.

Adjusted feather rewards from mail. Chances of getting shiny feathers is now higher along with a little more quantity.

If you were one of the unfortunate users that got the Bird Journal wipe bug this fix will not bring back your old data.

We're really sorry about this issue. Of all the data in the game to have this error it's most certainly the worst one. All other data seems to have made the transition safely.

If you are one of the players that have been affected by the bug please send an email to support@superretroduck.com and we'll send you some special goodies to help you build up your journal again.

Also, tweaks to the feather rewards were made. The adjustments are subtle but pick up the pace of collecting. It felt like a needed change now that that mobile versions and cloud syncing have been discontinued. (This was a planned quality of life adjustment that made it into the patch).

Thanks,

-Layden