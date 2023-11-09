Hotfix #1.0.19

Adventurers,

In this hotfix we have addressed a number of issues ranging from Gameplay to UI issues. We are continuing to address other issues relating to stability which we will be releasing in future hotfixes.

Fixed the issue in which Steal Immunity and Scare Immunity were not working as intended.

Fixed the issue that was resetting navigation when using “Randomize” in character customization.

Added skill descriptions to the back of item cards when using the shift/right stick to flip for more information.

Updated how we present total Lore Points in single and multiplayer. Total Lore will now be presented across any type of session, rather than visually resetting to zero when beginning a multiplayer game.

Fixed the visual issue where the enemy/dungeon level was quickly flashing to level 0 when entering a combat/dungeon.

Corrected the unlock criteria for the Adventure Challenges on the last chapter.

Starting an Adventure will now show Round 0 at the beginning, rather than showing round 1 for consecutive rounds.

Adjusted the lighting in the Cellar dungeons.

Updated the Stone Hero generic pose.

Fixed the Input Binding flow when using Escape key to back out.

Once you have updated your game with this hotfix, if you continue to experience issues please let us know in the support channel on Discord so we can assist you.

All players will need to have updated to the latest build to play together in multiplayer.

We will continue to hotfix as we improve the game so please stay tuned for further updates.

Thank you for your continued support!

IronOak Games