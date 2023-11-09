Shady Lewd Kart MAJOR UPDATE!!!

Thank you all for waiting on this build, there is so much we have added to really push the game forward to the next phase as well as give you a lot to play with. For new drivers just jumping into Kart there is a boat load of content with returning events on top of this update so we hope this keeps you busy! If you missed the Shady Lewd Kart Direct you can watch the entire showcase here:

Any BUGS you may find please swing by our Discord: https://discord.gg/KRYAXHHsAf

We have a BUGS chat where we gather everything to make sure we can fix things as fast as possible.

Update Notes

-Onyx of Pure Onyx has been added as a Pitgirl

-Underboob Cup is now complete with full dating mechanics

-Tsundere Trainwreck Track has been added

-Soundtrack for the new Track has been added

-Onyx Single Story Mode, Panties, Damage Bubble and Unlocks have been added

-Onyx Dating Unlocks have been added

-New BOSS: Silviesaurus has been added

-Boss Single story Mode, Damage Bubble and unlocks have been added

-Tentacle Locker has been added as a racer

-Tentacle Locker Story Mode, Panties, Bubble and Unlocks have been added

-Hayley and Dreamcutter have been added as racers

-Story mode, panties, damage bubble and unlocks have been added for them

-Vio Reaper has been added as a Kart

-Pierce (Proceleon's OC) has been added as a skin to the YOU racer

-Spooky Lewd Kart 2023 Event has been added with moving rings as the advanced challenge

-Event Unlocks, Cowboy Hat, B O N E, Party Hat, Onyx Cop Outfit, Jiangshi Detour and Cashbag have been added

-Slime Girl Smoothies Event has returned FOREVER!

-Spooky Lewd Kart 2020 2021 & 2022 events have returned for a limited time!

-Under the Hood Lock n Lewd has been added with skin and lewds

-Patreon Names have been updated

-Original No Nut Animations have been moved to the store to buy

-New No Nut Mode animations have been added for all racers

-New No Nut Menu has been added with controls

-Additional Lewd unlocks have been added

-Fan Art has been added

-New Menus: Options Menu, Pillow Menu, Collections, Screen and Controls

-Lovense Intergration has been added for testing

-Tracks now show logos from the IP they are from on the menu

-Color Options Menu has been added with multiple colors

-Detour Carpark and Maid Mansion are now in the Thigh High Cup

-4 new achievments have been added