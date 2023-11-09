 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Backrooms: Escape Together update for 9 November 2023

BET 0.5.5 Hotfix

Share · View all patches · Build 12655032 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Changelist:

  • Fixed GPU Crash on Level 0 Load (Affecting ~5% of users)
  • Fixed Elevator Glitches on Level 0
  • Fixed Keybind Drop Down Not Working
  • Fixed Level 0 Noclip Exit Not Noclipping ~10% of the time
  • Fixed Scratcher Getting Stuck on Things
  • Fixed Random Terrible Performance on Level 6
  • Fixed Random Inability to Zoom on the Lidar Device
  • Increased Tape Count to 25 on Level 0
  • Removed Poolrooms Water Filling in Puzzle Due to Unexplainable Inconsistencies with it Working
  • Fixed Potential Crash on Dropping an Item
  • Reduced Smiler Brightness
  • Fixed Scratcher Clipping in the Door on Level Run
  • Fixed VHS Camera Not Working After Elevator Crash
  • Fixed Duplicate Doors Spawning on Client on Level Run
  • Fixed Graffiti Not Being Synchronized Between Players
  • Fixed Level 2 Ceiling Being Untextured
  • Fixed Ripples in Level 37 Being Spikey
  • Fixed Ripples not Showing Sometimes for Other Players
  • Fixed Floating Pitfalls Glitch
  • Fixed Audio Not Being Savable
  • Fixed Buttons Spawning in Walls Sometimes on Level 6
  • Fixed Statues Spawning in the Mattress Dropchunk on Level 6
  • Fixed Alarm Sounds Being Too Close In Level 0 Sublevel

Changed files in this update

Depot 2141731 Depot 2141731
  • Loading history…
Depot 2141732 Depot 2141732
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link