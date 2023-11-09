BET 0.5.5 Hotfix

Changelist:
- Fixed GPU Crash on Level 0 Load (Affecting ~5% of users)
- Fixed Elevator Glitches on Level 0
- Fixed Keybind Drop Down Not Working
- Fixed Level 0 Noclip Exit Not Noclipping ~10% of the time
- Fixed Scratcher Getting Stuck on Things
- Fixed Random Terrible Performance on Level 6
- Fixed Random Inability to Zoom on the Lidar Device
- Increased Tape Count to 25 on Level 0
- Removed Poolrooms Water Filling in Puzzle Due to Unexplainable Inconsistencies with it Working
- Fixed Potential Crash on Dropping an Item
- Reduced Smiler Brightness
- Fixed Scratcher Clipping in the Door on Level Run
- Fixed VHS Camera Not Working After Elevator Crash
- Fixed Duplicate Doors Spawning on Client on Level Run
- Fixed Graffiti Not Being Synchronized Between Players
- Fixed Level 2 Ceiling Being Untextured
- Fixed Ripples in Level 37 Being Spikey
- Fixed Ripples not Showing Sometimes for Other Players
- Fixed Floating Pitfalls Glitch
- Fixed Audio Not Being Savable
- Fixed Buttons Spawning in Walls Sometimes on Level 6
- Fixed Statues Spawning in the Mattress Dropchunk on Level 6
- Fixed Alarm Sounds Being Too Close In Level 0 Sublevel
