MALWARE Rewritten update for 8 November 2023

Patch 1.0.3

Patch 1.0.3

Patchnotes via Steam Community

MALWARE Rewritten patch 1.0.3 has been released.

  • Fixed achievements not unlocking if a level was launched from level select menu.
  • Fixed "No Save" mode not decreasing lives count when restarting the game in the pause menu.
  • Fixed a bug that did not allow casual difficulty players to restart the level in certain cases.
  • Fixed some text in the prologue cutscene.
  • Fixed some levels simply not having a termination barrier.
  • Minor tile fixes on Stage 3 levels.
  • Minor UI improvements.
  • "No Save" slot has been moved to the end of the save slot row to not confuse new players.
  • A time limit for a level has been increased from 10 minutes to 15 minutes.
