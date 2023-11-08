MALWARE Rewritten patch 1.0.3 has been released.
- Fixed achievements not unlocking if a level was launched from level select menu.
- Fixed "No Save" mode not decreasing lives count when restarting the game in the pause menu.
- Fixed a bug that did not allow casual difficulty players to restart the level in certain cases.
- Fixed some text in the prologue cutscene.
- Fixed some levels simply not having a termination barrier.
- Minor tile fixes on Stage 3 levels.
- Minor UI improvements.
- "No Save" slot has been moved to the end of the save slot row to not confuse new players.
- A time limit for a level has been increased from 10 minutes to 15 minutes.