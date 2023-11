πŸ’‘πŸ’‘ Version 0.0.3 πŸ’‘πŸ’‘

List of improvements:

✠Added a new weapon: AK-47

✠Added a new weapon: AR4

✠Reduced the number of maximum shots of the grenade launcher from 20 to 10

✠Reduced the number of maximum shots of the M890 rifle from 80 to 60

✠Changed a character's starting weapon

✠Changed background images in menus.

✠Added 2 buttons in the main menu that link to the page for reporting bugs and for suggestions and

ideas

https://store.steampowered.com/app/2571140/Escape_Z/