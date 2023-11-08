 Skip to content

2D Dogfight update for 8 November 2023

0.2.0.4 small update

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Modified some AI logic of vehicles

Modified some AI logic of aircrafts

Fixed some bugs that may occur after changing aircraft in the hangar

Optimized some of the underlying codes that run the game

