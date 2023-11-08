- New commands 'hide' and 'unhide' added. You can now try to evade the assassin even if he/she is in the same room that you!
- Text control when it is near to the bottom of the terminal improved
- Some minor bugs fixed
Type Your Fate Playtest update for 8 November 2023
Update to version v0.1.2b
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Depot 2656101 Depot 2656101
- Loading history…
Depot 2656102 Depot 2656102
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update