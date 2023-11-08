 Skip to content

Type Your Fate Playtest update for 8 November 2023

Update to version v0.1.2b

  • New commands 'hide' and 'unhide' added. You can now try to evade the assassin even if he/she is in the same room that you!
  • Text control when it is near to the bottom of the terminal improved
  • Some minor bugs fixed

