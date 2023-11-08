Patch Notes 11/08

Hello everyone! 👋

We are pleased to announce that we have incorporated the "Easy AntiCheat" system that will allow us to reduce the use of external programs and provide you with a safer gaming experience. In relation to this change, from now on only users who use Windows 10/11 will be able to continue playing. We understand the discomfort of users who continue using Windows 7/8 but it is important to keep in mind that Steam will also stop supporting these operating systems on its platform in a few more days, so we recommend that you update your operating system as soon as possible.

Additionally, in the Experimental UI we have improved the game Map and the Skills window, now you will be able to search and find NPCs more easily, explore the various maps of the old and new continent, as well as access information about Dungeons and Safe Zones or Insecure.

We suggest you activate this function from the game settings, in the video section. We hope you enjoy this new experience at Argentum 20!

Balance:

-The number of NPCs on the maps was reduced: 805, 162, 837, 394, 577 and 578

Changes/Fixes:

-Easy AntiCheat was implemented.

-A completely renewed MAP was implemented in the Experimental UI, you can search for npcs, change from the old to the new continent and many other things.

-The SKILLS interface in the Experimental UI has been improved.

-A sound effect was implemented when meditating.

-The volume of the following sounds has been reduced: Shield Rejection, Eagle, Bear, Wolf, Tiger, Leviathan, Level Up, Apocalypse, Dragon's Breath, Electric Shock, Cure Serious Wounds.

-Fixed a problem with the sound of footsteps on the coasts (Carlos Paez)

-“Battlegrounds” dialogues were implemented

-Fixed a problem with the S key in the Experimental UI that deactivated your safety and made you PK (Carlos Paez)

NPCs/Mapping/Objects:

-We added 1 Winter Warg at the entrance to the Glacier Cave dungeon (map 826)

-We added 1 Carpenter in the city of Lindos

-We added NPC Leonardo in Pescadores de Nueva Esperanza

-Gold Ring can now be sold at the NPC Merchant

-We changed the graphic of the Eagle of the old continent

-Maps 31, 89, 88 and 87 were made safe.

-Increased respawn time on trees

-We changed the balance and npcs of Dungeon Newbie (more information soon)

-We changed the Respawn time of several NPCs in the Dungeons and Unsafe Zones of Jourmut

🔗 Link to our Discord: https://discord.gg/RFPxy3TExY

🔗 Link to our Ticket System: https://soporte.ao20.com.ar