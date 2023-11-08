 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Project Absentia update for 8 November 2023

Episode 1 v2 + Demo v2 Beta 7 out

Share · View all patches · Build 12654252 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Greetings! Project Absentia Episode 1 and the Demo have new beta branches out. If these work out well, it will be the last beta before Version 2 of Episode 1 is released.

Here's some fixed:

  • Update Griddle to 1.5.3
  • Make PA usable with stock GZDoom and VKDoom once again
  • Fix some minor quality of life features/tutorial stuff in E1M1
  • Minor fixes to E1M2

Use the beta branch functionality to access it. Hopefully soon it will be available to all.

As for Episode 2, we're working on it - and making good progress. We're going to make a formal announcement soon to show what we're working on.

Thank you for your patience, and we hope you have fun with this version of Project Absentia.

Changed depots in ep1-v2beta7 branch

View more data in app history for build 12654252
Depot 1662011 Depot 1662011
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link