Episode 1 v2 + Demo v2 Beta 7 out

Greetings! Project Absentia Episode 1 and the Demo have new beta branches out. If these work out well, it will be the last beta before Version 2 of Episode 1 is released.
Here's some fixed:
- Update Griddle to 1.5.3
- Make PA usable with stock GZDoom and VKDoom once again
- Fix some minor quality of life features/tutorial stuff in E1M1
- Minor fixes to E1M2
Use the beta branch functionality to access it. Hopefully soon it will be available to all.
As for Episode 2, we're working on it - and making good progress. We're going to make a formal announcement soon to show what we're working on.
Thank you for your patience, and we hope you have fun with this version of Project Absentia.
