Edengrall update for 8 November 2023

V0.63.0.12 on beta

Build 12654224

Patchnotes via Steam Community
This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Changes:
Reworked the water shader, including underwater and the transition, hopefully the last version with only minor color changes to follow
Reduced the amount of bamboo in about half
Changed the placeholder bamboo in the adjacent out of bounds maps to use the current system improving CPU performance significantly

Changed depots in beta branch

Everyday Life Edengrall Content Depot 1220601
