Changes:
Reworked the water shader, including underwater and the transition, hopefully the last version with only minor color changes to follow
Reduced the amount of bamboo in about half
Changed the placeholder bamboo in the adjacent out of bounds maps to use the current system improving CPU performance significantly
Edengrall update for 8 November 2023
V0.63.0.12 on beta
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Changes:
View more data in app history for build 12654224
Everyday Life Edengrall Content Depot 1220601
Changed depots in beta branch