Cosmo's Delivery and Logistics update for 8 November 2023

Cosmo's Delivery and Logistics is dead. All hail Cosmo Cheats at Poker!

In case you are surprised, consider that this is a game about poker cheating. The old name was pretty confusing, we admit...

