The Iron Oath update for 8 November 2023

Patch Notes 1.0.008

Build 12654204

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hey all, we've just pushed out a small patch. This one should hopefully take care of any issues surrounding the quest 'The Last Stand'. In the next few days we'll be looking to add in an option for players to save in between the different phases as that sequence of events can be lengthy.

Patch Notes 1.0.008

Fixes

  • Changed the Mortal Reminder Dungeon Modifier that reduces bleedout points from 1 to 2 (for real this time!)
  • Fixed an issue where the Fleet-Footed Boots legendary item always incorrectly had a 400coin repair cost
  • Enemies throwing stun grenades (with the Subdue ability) can no longer crit on the throw as the ability doesn't do damage
  • Made the reset ability points button more prominent on the ability upgrades screen
  • Fixed an issue where certain legendary item's active abilities could only be used once per dungeon instead of once per combat
  • Fixed a crash during multi-team battles that was caused by Waiting on the last round of combat before moving to the next team/fight
  • Fixed an issue where the warning icon from channels could persist between multi-team battles
  • Increased the expiry timer for the campaign from 25 -> 30 years
  • Updated Named gear loot drops to be tied directly to the Skull difficulty of the dungeon/encounter (eg. 5 Skull bosses should now always drop Masterwork Named gear)

Changed files in this update

The Iron Oath Content Depot 699331
  • Loading history…
The Iron Oath Depot MAC Depot 699332
  • Loading history…
