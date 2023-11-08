 Skip to content

Native Hunter update for 8 November 2023

Changelog - Version 1.1.5

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Implementations:

  • Added two new domesticable animals: Baby Crocodile and Baby Bear.
  • Introduced a training map with training missions.
  • Added the ability to construct structures on the raft.

**

Corrections:

**

  • Balanced the effects of snake venom for more fair gameplay.
  • Fixed a bug where character footsteps could not be heard when using skeleton paint.
  • Resolved the issue of losing the bestiary when the character dies.
  • Stabilized motion blur and mouse settings, which are now retained after character death.
  • Stabilized motion blur and mouse settings, which are now retained after character death.

