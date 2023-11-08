Changelog - Version 1.1.5

Implementations:
- Added two new domesticable animals: Baby Crocodile and Baby Bear.
- Introduced a training map with training missions.
- Added the ability to construct structures on the raft.
Corrections:
- Balanced the effects of snake venom for more fair gameplay.
- Fixed a bug where character footsteps could not be heard when using skeleton paint.
- Resolved the issue of losing the bestiary when the character dies.
- Stabilized motion blur and mouse settings, which are now retained after character death.
