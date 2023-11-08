Dynaforce V2.1 Update Realesed

Hello, I'd like to share the Dynaforce 2.01 update notes with you. Some of the features and changes that were added to the game had a significant negative impact, so they have been removed.
Update Notes:
- Characters have been dressed in blue and red to distinguish between friendly and enemy characters.
- 3 new weapons have been added.
- The spray of the weapons has been fixed.
- Weapon damage has been increased; sniper rifles now fire single shots.
- 2 new maps have been added to the game.
- A smaller map has been introduced for the Free for All game mode
