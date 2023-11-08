 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Dynaforce update for 8 November 2023

Dynaforce V2.1 Update Realesed

Share · View all patches · Build 12654042 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello, I'd like to share the Dynaforce 2.01 update notes with you. Some of the features and changes that were added to the game had a significant negative impact, so they have been removed.

Update Notes:

  • Characters have been dressed in blue and red to distinguish between friendly and enemy characters.
  • 3 new weapons have been added.
  • The spray of the weapons has been fixed.
  • Weapon damage has been increased; sniper rifles now fire single shots.
  • 2 new maps have been added to the game.
  • A smaller map has been introduced for the Free for All game mode

For sponsorship and communication, please reach out to us at exteerstudio@gmail.com.

Changed files in this update

Depot 2550442 Depot 2550442
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link