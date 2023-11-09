 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

World Racing 2 update for 9 November 2023

Patch notes - 2023.11.09

Share · View all patches · Build 12653922 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed a minor issue introduced in the latest patch where some mod sceneries were left with untextured models, e.g. trees.
  • Fixed the gear change indicator in the UI not working with Damage disabled. [original]

Changed files in this update

World Racing II Content Depot 1301011
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link