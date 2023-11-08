 Skip to content

Skullgirls 2nd Encore update for 8 November 2023

Beta Mode Update [11/08/2023]

Share · View all patches · Build 12653831 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Today's update is primarily focused on an Mac bug fix with a few other small bugs being addressed as well.

MAC CRASH FIX

We have found and addressed the issue caused by the macOS version increase in the last update. Users experiencing crashes on older versions of macOS (v12 and older) should now be able to play Skullgirls 2nd Encore again. We appreciate your patience as we investigated the issue.

MARIE

  • Hilgard, when spawned from Hilgard's Haymaker, spawns a little closer to Big Band, to prevent some unintended drops, such as cHP Hilgard's Haymaker [L] using OTG against him.
  • Hilgard, when spawned from Hilgard's Haymaker, has a maximum distance he can spawn from Marie, to prevent some situations where he would appear too far behind.
  • Fixed a bug where Dust Bunny could activate Undizzy in the middle of its hits in some edge cases.

GENERAL

  • Fixed a rendering issue with ASG Lab's when playing with Big Band with 2D Backgrounds enabled.

(Build version 3.6.4)

