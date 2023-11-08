Patch notes: Experts everywhere!

Since this build was going out midweek to remove the Candy Competition, there wasn't a lot of time to iterate, but I've made some targeted changes to gameplay around leveled-up minions and the minion upgrades.
Gameplay Changes:
-XP requirements to reach level 4 and 5 have been reduced.
-Expertise has been removed from the game.
-Now Leveled up minions automatically get an "expert" version of their ability, allowing for more freedom in minion customization (rather than just always taking expertise).
-For many abilities, this works just as it did w expertise.
-Summoning abilities now summon two minions if there's space.
-Magic damage/Poison abilities trigger TWICE when on an upgraded minion, so each trigger gets to apply Magic Power/Poison Power, rather than doubling the base value and then adding MP/PP (which is how the game worked in the past).
Content Changes:
-The Conductive Bolts and Apprentice Training upgrades now have the Support keyword, so minions with that upgrade can still help from the bench
-Nerves of steel is now "Reduce any damage dealt to this minion by 1.", rather than preventing damages of exactly 1 popping shields.
-Energy Echoer no longer has Matter Displacer guaranteed.
Bug Fixes:
#213 - bug
base stein with expertise enchantment in bench only gives +1 additional poison
#209 - bug
expertise doesn't seem to work on harvest huntsman
#211 - bug
"Nerves of Steel" doesn't function if you recycle the parent Fresh Recruit and give the relic to another minion w/ Shielded.
#208 - bug
Seems like "Call the End" is only dealing 30 damage, despite the spellcard stating "Deals 40 Magic damage to all enemies"
Minor Fixes:
#207 - bug
Twisted Apparition's tooltip doesn't update to reflect the Magic Power bonus.
#204 - bug
Support minions are still not giving Mag Power buffs from the bench while in combat. (tested with 2 Ensouled statues) Just stating again because labels it as fixed.
#203 - bug
Not sure if this is intentional, but Expertise on Soul Sapper only makes its effect deal +1 additional magic damage, rather than doubling the effect.
#199 - bug
expertise cannot be played on energy echoer
#192 - bug
apprentice empowerment seems to be disabling, not improving the potency of my minions in storage. I get the bonus magic damage in the shop sceen but the number goes down in battle
Not a bug:
Could Not repro:
#215 - bug
wispy parts seemed to not work when i tried it
