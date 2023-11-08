Patch notes: Experts everywhere!

Since this build was going out midweek to remove the Candy Competition, there wasn't a lot of time to iterate, but I've made some targeted changes to gameplay around leveled-up minions and the minion upgrades.

Gameplay Changes:

-XP requirements to reach level 4 and 5 have been reduced.

-Expertise has been removed from the game.

-Now Leveled up minions automatically get an "expert" version of their ability, allowing for more freedom in minion customization (rather than just always taking expertise).

-For many abilities, this works just as it did w expertise.

-Summoning abilities now summon two minions if there's space.

-Magic damage/Poison abilities trigger TWICE when on an upgraded minion, so each trigger gets to apply Magic Power/Poison Power, rather than doubling the base value and then adding MP/PP (which is how the game worked in the past).

-Reinfreshment's ability all

Content Changes:

-The Conductive Bolts and Apprentice Training upgrades now have the Support keyword, so minions with that upgrade can still help from the bench

-Nerves of steel is now "Reduce any damage dealt to this minion by 1.", rather than preventing damages of exactly 1 popping shields.

-Energy Echoer no longer has Matter Displacer guaranteed.

Bug Fixes:

#213 - bug

base stein with expertise enchantment in bench only gives +1 additional poison

#209 - bug

expertise doesn't seem to work on harvest huntsman

#211 - bug

"Nerves of Steel" doesn't function if you recycle the parent Fresh Recruit and give the relic to another minion w/ Shielded.

#209 - bug

expertise doesn't seem to work on harvest huntsman

#208 - bug

Seems like "Call the End" is only dealing 30 damage, despite the spellcard stating "Deals 40 Magic damage to all enemies"

Minor Fixes:

#207 - bug

Twisted Apparition's tooltip doesn't update to reflect the Magic Power bonus.

#204 - bug

Support minions are still not giving Mag Power buffs from the bench while in combat. (tested with 2 Ensouled statues) Just stating again because labels it as fixed.

#203 - bug

Not sure if this is intentional, but Expertise on Soul Sapper only makes its effect deal +1 additional magic damage, rather than doubling the effect.

#199 - bug

expertise cannot be played on energy echoer

#192 - bug

apprentice empowerment seems to be disabling, not improving the potency of my minions in storage. I get the bonus magic damage in the shop sceen but the number goes down in battle

Not a bug:

Could Not repro:

#215 - bug

wispy parts seemed to not work when i tried it