Update v0.2 is already available in SKIBIDI BACKROOMS!
Change list:
- A new location has appeared in the game - “Level 0.95”. This level is little studied and contains anomalous SKIBIDI TOILETS. Be careful and take friends with you.
- Controls redesigned - The controls in the game have been completely redesigned. It has become more comfortable, responsive and smooth. Now it will be easier for players to navigate locations and interact with objects.
- Added the ability to move objects, this mechanic is related to the new Level 0.95. Players can move objects in the game. This will allow them to create new paths and solve puzzles.
- Fixed some errors and bugs in the shadows on the levels.
- We've also introduced a new SteamAudio plugin that will immerse you more into the game's atmosphere. We are currently testing its capabilities.
- Other small improvements.
Changed files in this update