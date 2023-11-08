 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

SKIBIDI BACKROOMS update for 8 November 2023

UPDATE v0.2 is already available in SKIBIDI BACKROOMS!

Share · View all patches · Build 12653750 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Update v0.2 is already available in SKIBIDI BACKROOMS!

Change list:

  • A new location has appeared in the game - “Level 0.95”. This level is little studied and contains anomalous SKIBIDI TOILETS. Be careful and take friends with you.
  • Controls redesigned - The controls in the game have been completely redesigned. It has become more comfortable, responsive and smooth. Now it will be easier for players to navigate locations and interact with objects.
  • Added the ability to move objects, this mechanic is related to the new Level 0.95. Players can move objects in the game. This will allow them to create new paths and solve puzzles.
  • Fixed some errors and bugs in the shadows on the levels.
  • We've also introduced a new SteamAudio plugin that will immerse you more into the game's atmosphere. We are currently testing its capabilities.
  • Other small improvements.

Changed files in this update

Depot 2515212 Depot 2515212
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link