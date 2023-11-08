Update 11/8/2023

Player units and structures are now build automatically

Removed all contextual sub-menus

Added sniper unit

Serializer can now restore to earlier save points

Guns can now overheat causing units to self-destruct

Cleaned up enemy unit/projectile locking/target selection

Altered mission 1 terrain

Each individual unit type now tracks their own hold-position

Made units orient toward their target

Fixed save hang bug when saving while delivering a powerup

Fixed unserialized vehicles moving through ground when saved while on production platform

Fixed particle-terrain collision fall throughs

Emitter projected motion vector normalization fix

Fixed looping emitters lifetime bug

Slowed down enemy projectiles

Vehicles now fire in rotary fashion (opposed to firing all at once)

Fixed enemy projectiles spawn by sentinels not being targetable

Fixed crash caused by drone trying to airlift unit that has already been destroyed