Player units and structures are now build automatically
Removed all contextual sub-menus
Added sniper unit
Serializer can now restore to earlier save points
Guns can now overheat causing units to self-destruct
Cleaned up enemy unit/projectile locking/target selection
Altered mission 1 terrain
Each individual unit type now tracks their own hold-position
Made units orient toward their target
Fixed save hang bug when saving while delivering a powerup
Fixed unserialized vehicles moving through ground when saved while on production platform
Fixed particle-terrain collision fall throughs
Emitter projected motion vector normalization fix
Fixed looping emitters lifetime bug
Slowed down enemy projectiles
Vehicles now fire in rotary fashion (opposed to firing all at once)
Fixed enemy projectiles spawn by sentinels not being targetable
Fixed crash caused by drone trying to airlift unit that has already been destroyed
Prototypers update for 8 November 2023
Update 11/8/2023
