Last edited 9 November 2023 – 10:09:03 UTC by Wendy

Maintenance completed, servers are back online⚒

During the maintenance, the following changes were made:

📌 Added a new server in Latin America - Bent.

📌 The Halloween Event has been completed. All unused Pumpkins have been removed.

📌 Server selection window has been changed.

Enjoy your game, heroes!