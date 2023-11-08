 Skip to content

Pathfinder: Gallowspire Survivors update for 8 November 2023

Patch 1.0.2498 - Patch Notes

Patch 1.0.2498 - Patch Notes

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

1.0.2498

Balance Changes:
General

  • Ultimates -
    -- Ultimate abilities now also charge 1% per second

Wizard

  • Time Mastery -
    -- Decreased Max Value from 50% to 25%
  • Foresight -
    -- Decreased Max Value from 100% to 90%

Card Collections

  • Salves & Elixirs -
    -- Decreased the bonus from 0.1 to 0.05

  • Rest & Comfort -
    -- Increased bonus from 0.01 to 0.02

  • Dungeoneering -
    -- Decreased the bonus from 0.05 to 0.01

  • Tools of the Trade -
    -- Changed Flat Time to be displayed in percentage values

  • Battle Medicine -
    -- Changed Flat Time to be displayed in percentage values

  • Light Protection -
    -- Decreased bonus from 0.0025 to 0.001

  • Medium Protection -
    -- Decreased bonus from 0.0025 to 0.001

  • Heavy Protection -
    -- Decreased bonus from 0.0025 to 0.001

  • Implement of War -
    -- Increased bonus from 0.005 to 0.02

Bug Fixes:

  • Fixed an issue where the Player is no longer able to open low-rarity chests when owning high level Tools of the Trade cards
  • Fixed an issue where Chapters no longer unlock in Mythic difficulty
  • Fixed an issue where the Discord button in the Main Menu leads to a link that is no longer valid
  • Fixed an issue where the title remains soft-lock if the player dies from damage-over-time after defeating a boss
  • Fixed an issue where the game could sometimes freeze if the player levels up when picking up a card from a Tyrant Folly
  • Fixed an issue where Contingency Talent for the Wizard no longer triggered when taking lethal damage from enemies
  • Fixed an issue where Contingency Talent for the Wizard no longer triggered when taking lethal damage while affected by a damage over time or doom debuff
  • Fixed an issue where sometimes level up cards could not be selected
  • Fixed an issue where Cards could be picked up outside of the intended difficulty caps
  • Fixed some issues with the Aiming arrow when in Manual Aiming with a controller
  • Fixed an issue where damage over time numbers from Immolation and Poison Weapon would continue to appear after the kill count has been reached
  • Various other minor gameplay fixes

