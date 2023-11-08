Patch 1.0.2498 - Patch Notes

1.0.2498
Balance Changes:
General
- Ultimates -
-- Ultimate abilities now also charge 1% per second
Wizard
- Time Mastery -
-- Decreased Max Value from 50% to 25%
- Foresight -
-- Decreased Max Value from 100% to 90%
Card Collections
Salves & Elixirs -
-- Decreased the bonus from 0.1 to 0.05
Rest & Comfort -
-- Increased bonus from 0.01 to 0.02
Dungeoneering -
-- Decreased the bonus from 0.05 to 0.01
Tools of the Trade -
-- Changed Flat Time to be displayed in percentage values
Battle Medicine -
-- Changed Flat Time to be displayed in percentage values
Light Protection -
-- Decreased bonus from 0.0025 to 0.001
Medium Protection -
-- Decreased bonus from 0.0025 to 0.001
Heavy Protection -
-- Decreased bonus from 0.0025 to 0.001
Implement of War -
-- Increased bonus from 0.005 to 0.02
Bug Fixes:
- Fixed an issue where the Player is no longer able to open low-rarity chests when owning high level Tools of the Trade cards
- Fixed an issue where Chapters no longer unlock in Mythic difficulty
- Fixed an issue where the Discord button in the Main Menu leads to a link that is no longer valid
- Fixed an issue where the title remains soft-lock if the player dies from damage-over-time after defeating a boss
- Fixed an issue where the game could sometimes freeze if the player levels up when picking up a card from a Tyrant Folly
- Fixed an issue where Contingency Talent for the Wizard no longer triggered when taking lethal damage from enemies
- Fixed an issue where Contingency Talent for the Wizard no longer triggered when taking lethal damage while affected by a damage over time or doom debuff
- Fixed an issue where sometimes level up cards could not be selected
- Fixed an issue where Cards could be picked up outside of the intended difficulty caps
- Fixed some issues with the Aiming arrow when in Manual Aiming with a controller
- Fixed an issue where damage over time numbers from Immolation and Poison Weapon would continue to appear after the kill count has been reached
- Various other minor gameplay fixes
